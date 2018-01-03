WWE Backlash pre-sale kicks off

The pre-sale for the WWE Backlash pay-per-view has gone live and will end tomorrow, January 4 at 10PM EST. Fans wishing to attend the show and “skip the line” to purchase tickets can use the code WWEPC on Ticketmaster.com to unlock the pre-sale. Tickets range from $30 to $505. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 5 at 11AM EST. The show will take place from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on May 6. This will be a Raw-branded pay-per-view.

