Shane Douglas talks about Bam Bigelow possibly going into the WWE Hall of Fame

“Out of the uber respect that I have for Scott (Bam Bam) and certainly his family I’d be honored to induct him into the Hall of Fame. I am certainly capable of putting aside my feelings and it wouldn’t be about the WWE or the Hall of Fame it would be about my friend Scott. That said, I don’t believe that is ever going to happen. I think there is a better chance that the proverbial snowball could survive hell before that could happen but if that call did come I would certainly be honored to induct Scott into the Hall of Fame and my personal feelings about the ‘Hall’ are irrelevant at that point and would have nothing to do with it. Bam Bam Bigelow truly deserves to be in the Hall of Fame and if that call would come I’d be honored to do it but I don’t think it is going to come. I think there is a much greater likelihood that Vince would look elsewhere but I am honored that the fans would want to consider that I should be the one to induct him.”

source: The Triple Threat podcast

