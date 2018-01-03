NXT Star’s Entrance Theme Is Used As Goal Song By Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals have adopted the entrance theme of NXT’s Oney Lorcan, as their official ‘goal song.’ Part of the Lorcan’s theme, ‘Combative’ by CFO$, is played at all Capitals home games when a Caps player scores a goal.

Have you noticed the @Capitals have gotten rather COMBATIVE lately? That's because they're using the theme song of @WWENXT's @_StarDESTROYER! https://t.co/Iqcg9Gy5C0 — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2018

