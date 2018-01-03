NXT Star’s Entrance Theme Is Used As Goal Song By Washington Capitals

Jan 3, 2018 - by Bill Fenbers

The Washington Capitals have adopted the entrance theme of NXT’s Oney Lorcan, as their official ‘goal song.’  Part of the Lorcan’s theme, ‘Combative’ by CFO$, is played at all Capitals home games when a Caps player scores a goal.

 

