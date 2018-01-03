Karl Malone in the Ring with Bobby Roode – Discusses His WCW Days & A Possible Return to the Ring

NBA Hall of Famer Karl Malone joined Bobby Roode in the ring at SmackDown Live! in Orlando.

EXCLUSIVE: The MAILMAN delivered, and it was GLORIOUS as Basketball Hall of Famer @TheDeliverer_32 joined @REALBobbyRoode in Orlando! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/esLLUtuGdF — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2018

During an interview with Dasha Fuentes, Malone reflected on his time spent in WCW in the 1990s, and whether or not he’d be interested in competing in the ring again.

