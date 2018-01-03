1/3/18 WWE NXT Coverage: 2017 Year in Review Show

Tonight’s NXT opens up with William Regal informing us that tonight’s show will indeed be a recap of 2017, but will also feature exclusive footage and matches. We see the NXT opening video and then Mike Rome and Kayla Braxton welcome us to the show.

We see that the NXT Year End Award winners will be revealed during NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia. We also see that we will see the NXT Championship Match from November, where Drew McIntyre defended the title against Adam Cole.

We take a look back at the match from NXT TakeOver: San Antonio between Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode, in which Roode won the NXT Championship. We then take a look at their rematch at NXT TakeOver: Orlando, which Roode also won. When see Nakamura’s farewell to NXT on April 12, 2017.

Next up is a look at Drew McIntyre. We see that we will see more of McIntyre later, as well as Ember Moon.

We take a look back at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio and the match between DIY and The Authors of Pain, in which AOP won the NXT Tag Team Championship.

