1/1/18 Raw Viewership

The first Raw of 2018 which happened to be on New Year’s Day pulled in an average of 2,865,000 viewers, up 162,000 viewers from the Christmas Day episode. Hour one drew 2,969,000, followed by 2,912,000 viewers in the second hour, and then 2,714,000 viewers in the third and final hour. Raw was #10, #14, and #15 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic, the worst placement in a very long time. The night was dominated by college football which did over 20 million viewers head-to-head with Raw. The first eight placements in the 18-49 demo were all dominated by football.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

