2017 – GERWECK.NET Year End Awards — Tag Team of the year

The Usos (34%, 124 Votes)

The Young Bucks (22%, 82 Votes)

The Bar (17%, 61 Votes)

The New Day (10%, 38 Votes)

The Shield (5%, 17 Votes)

The Authors of Pain (5%, 17 Votes)

The Motor City Machine Guns (4%, 16 Votes)

War Machine (3%, 10 Votes)

Total Voters: 365

Past Winners:

2016 – The New Day

2015 – reDRagon

2014 – The Usos

2013 – The Shield

2012 – Team Hell No

2011 – Beer Money

(Visited 1 times, 7 visits today)