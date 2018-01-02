Nash talks a conversation he had with Vince McMahon about today’s WWE compared to 90’s

Nash spoke at Jim Ross’s podcast about a conversation he had with Vince McMahon about today’s WWE compared to 90’s.

“I remember one time I was talking to Vince and I just asked him how things were. And he goes, ‘The thing that’s changed more than anything, [is] back when you broke in here in the fed, it was a shark tank. Like, everybody went after that top prize, and it was a battle. Now, [wrestlers] wait for him to come around with a sword and anoint them.’ It’s just not the same anymore.”

