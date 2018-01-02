LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 1/2/18

– The first WWE SmackDown of 2018 opens with a look at how Kevin Owens defeated WWE Champion AJ Styles in last week’s non-title main event.

– We’re live from Orlando, FL as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight’s show.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion AJ Styles to a big pop.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)