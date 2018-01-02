Konnan puts over Elias

Konnan puts over Elias on The Ross report

“The most over guy to me on either Raw or SmackDown is Elias. That is my favorite character. I love the way he comes out and buries the crowd. I love how he sings his song and buries the crowd,” Konnan said. “His delivery and timing is incredible. He is really funny to me. Obviously, they haven’t put him in any good matches where he means anything. I mean, they really buried him when they did that angle with Jason Jordan and how he came out and threw vegetables at him, which was very hoaky, but I love watching Elias. He’s my favorite right now.”

