Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle with The Rock continues to bring in viewers

The Jumanji movie with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson continues to perform well in the box office charts, both domestically and internationally. The movie retained its second spot in the box office chart on New Year’s weekend, with an estimated $66.5 million from Friday to Monday according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

Jumanji has now made $185,755,967 in domestic box office and an additional $153,000,000 in international box office, sending its worldwide total to $338,755,967.

The movie, which also includes Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas, is Johnson’s sixth most successful movie so far in terms of box office revenue.

