John Cena Sr. on Matt Hardy’s gimmick: “Been there. Done that. Let’s move on”

“Been there. Done that. Let’s move on. It might start a little bit of a fire in WWE, I give it 30 days, 45 days, before it gets watered on, and the ‘Woken’ becomes broken. I don’t think it’s going to help anybody, I really don’t. I think Matt has kind of made a mistake, because what worked before, might not necessarily work again. And the fans were so agitated by Impact Wrestling and what’s been done, it’s kind of like, they’ve heard so much about it now, it’s kind of sour. It’s more frosting on the cake, but it’s too sweet.”

source: Boston Wrestling Sports





