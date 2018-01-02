Enzo Amore misses Raw due to illness

WWE Cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore missed last night’s Raw and his match against Cedric Alexander since he was ill and was taken to the Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

“I apologize to the fans who won’t get to see a #G tonight in #Miami,” Amore wrote in a post on Instagram. The post was accompanied by a video of him on a bed hooked up with an IV line. “I did everything I could from Toronto to Miami… From negative weather, through customs, to opting out on Diddy’s NYE party in Miami, 10 hrs in a hospital, I did everything in my power to make sure I would be in that ring tonight,” he continued.

Amore said ultimately, the decision to be or not to be in that ring was out of his hands and he was not cleared to wrestle.

On a related note, Braun Strowman was taken off the non-televised live events last week and sent home also due to an illness. Strowman came back in time for Raw however and last night destroyed Rhyno and Heath Slater.

(Visited 1 times, 34 visits today)