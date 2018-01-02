Daniel Bryan says WWE makes him feel like a hypocrite

“This is where I’m a hypocrite is that what we really need to do is stop people from consuming so much stuff, but my whole job is to get people to consume stuff, right? Like, I work for WWE. They want you to buy Daniel Bryan t-shirts, and Daniel Bryan toys, and WWE video games, and all this kind of stuff. In my last run, I stopped wearing my t-shirts to the ring because I had become so anti-consumerism and not only that, inorganic cotton is really bad for the environment. It’s like one of the worst things.”

source: Peter Rosenberg





