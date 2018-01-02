1/2/18 WWE 20 Live Coverage

205 Live opens up with a recap of last night’s Raw, where Drew Gulak and Ariya teamed up to face Cedric Alexander and Goldust, which was won by the latter. We then see the 205 Live opening video and go into the arena where Nigel McGuinness and Vic Joseph welcome us to the show. We see that Hideo Itami and Gentleman Jack Gallagher will go one-on-one later tonight, as well as Goldust and Cedric Alexander teaming up against Ariya Daivari and Drew Gulak.

Match 1: Singles Match – Akira Tozawa vs. TJP

TJP backs Tozawa into the corner and they lock up. Tozawa applies a waist-lock, but TJP backs him into the corner. TJP pie-faces Tozawa and then runs into the ropes. Tozawa applies a wrist-lock and then slams TJP down to the mat. Tozawa connects with a right hand and then stomps away on TJP in the corner. Tozawa kicks TJP in the chest and connects with a quick senton. TJP rolls to the floor and Tozawa goes for a suicide dive, but TJP counters with a kick to the shoulder. TJP slams Tozawa into the barricade and then slams him shoulder-first into the ring apron. TJP tosses Tozawa back into the ring and drops a knee onto his shoulder. TJP beats down Tozawa on the mat and stomps down onto his arm. TJP slams Tozawa down to the mat and then works over his shoulder some more.

Tozawa fights back, but TJP takes him right back down and delivers right hands and then works over his arm again. TJP stomps down on Tozawa and then slams him into the turnbuckles. TJP wraps Tozawa’s arm around the ropes and pushes Tozawa into the corner while pulling on his arm. TJP slams Tozawa down onto his arm and goes for the cover, but Tozawa kicks out at two. TJP continues to work over Tozawa’s arm and then applies a modified rear naked choke. TJP then switches into a modified surfboard submission and Tozawa fights to his feet.

Tozawa delivers a few elbow shots, but TJP drops him to the mat. TJP goes for the cover, but Tozawa kicks out at two. TJP goes back to the arm work, but Tozawa fights to his feet again. Tozawa kicks TJP in the face and both men are down on the mat. Tozawa kicks TJP in the midsection and takes him down with a side suplex but TJP gets on the apron. Tozawa knocks him down to the floor and takes him out with a suicide dive. Tozawa tosses TJP back into the ring and goes for the cover, but TJP kicks out at two.

TJP comes back with a kick to the arm, but Tozawa comes back with a whirlwind kick. Tozawa goes up top for the senton, but TJP goes to the apron. TJP thumbs Tozawa in the eye and slams him into the ring post. TJP grabs Tozawa and delivers the Detonation Kick and gets the pin fall.

Winner: TJP.

