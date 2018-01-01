Xcite Wrestling “Xcite Fight Club” Results – 12/30/17 – Binghamton, New York

1. Slyk Wagner Brown defeated Leon St. Giovanni

2. Tag Team War

Resistance to Transcendence (Isys Ephex and Cloudy) defeated Killer Instinct (Jacoby Riddick and Mike Skyros) and Boots and Lariats (Pat Sawyer and Ray Ross)

3. Battle Of The Tough Guys Tournament – First Round Match

Axel Lennox besiegt Rob Cook, Nick Ando, and Simon Queen

4. Xcite International Championship Match

Alexander James (c) defeated Brute Vanslyke

5. DICK vs DONG: THE XXX-MAS MATCH

Joey Ryan defeated Dick Justice

6. Greg Xcellent defeated Ethan Page

7. Joey Gacy defeated Jimmy Jacobs

8. Xcite Wrestling Heavyweight Championship Match

Sean Carr (c) defeated Braxton Sutter

