Xcite Wrestling “Xcite Fight Club” Results – 12/30/17 – Binghamton, New York
1. Slyk Wagner Brown defeated Leon St. Giovanni
2. Tag Team War
Resistance to Transcendence (Isys Ephex and Cloudy) defeated Killer Instinct (Jacoby Riddick and Mike Skyros) and Boots and Lariats (Pat Sawyer and Ray Ross)
3. Battle Of The Tough Guys Tournament – First Round Match
Axel Lennox besiegt Rob Cook, Nick Ando, and Simon Queen
4. Xcite International Championship Match
Alexander James (c) defeated Brute Vanslyke
5. DICK vs DONG: THE XXX-MAS MATCH
Joey Ryan defeated Dick Justice
6. Greg Xcellent defeated Ethan Page
7. Joey Gacy defeated Jimmy Jacobs
8. Xcite Wrestling Heavyweight Championship Match
Sean Carr (c) defeated Braxton Sutter
