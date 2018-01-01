Xcite Wrestling “Xcite Fight Club” Results – 12/30/17 – Binghamton, New York

Jan 1, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Slyk Wagner Brown defeated Leon St. Giovanni

2. Tag Team War
Resistance to Transcendence (Isys Ephex and Cloudy) defeated Killer Instinct (Jacoby Riddick and Mike Skyros) and Boots and Lariats (Pat Sawyer and Ray Ross)

3. Battle Of The Tough Guys Tournament – First Round Match
Axel Lennox besiegt Rob Cook, Nick Ando, and Simon Queen

4. Xcite International Championship Match
Alexander James (c) defeated Brute Vanslyke

5. DICK vs DONG: THE XXX-MAS MATCH
Joey Ryan defeated Dick Justice

6. Greg Xcellent defeated Ethan Page

7. Joey Gacy defeated Jimmy Jacobs

8. Xcite Wrestling Heavyweight Championship Match
Sean Carr (c) defeated Braxton Sutter

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

12/20 Impact Wrestling conference call with Trevor Lee & Caleb Konley

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal