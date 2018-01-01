WWE kicks off 2018 with a live Monday Night Raw from Miami

Jan 1, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

As the saying goes, there is no rest for the wicked as WWE starts the new year with a live episode of Monday Night Raw from Miami, Florida.

The broadcast will be headlined by an Intercontinental title match between Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe, with the stipulation being that if Reigns is disqualified, he will lose the IC title as well.

Cedric Alexander will also battle the Cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore and Brock Lesnar will be on the show as well as the buildup for the Royal Rumble continues.

(Visited 1 times, 6 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

12/20 Impact Wrestling conference call with Trevor Lee & Caleb Konley

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal