WWE kicks off 2018 with a live Monday Night Raw from Miami

As the saying goes, there is no rest for the wicked as WWE starts the new year with a live episode of Monday Night Raw from Miami, Florida.

The broadcast will be headlined by an Intercontinental title match between Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe, with the stipulation being that if Reigns is disqualified, he will lose the IC title as well.

Cedric Alexander will also battle the Cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore and Brock Lesnar will be on the show as well as the buildup for the Royal Rumble continues.

(Visited 1 times, 6 visits today)