New Names Confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble Matches, Updated Card

Tonight’s WWE RAW saw several Superstars confirmed for the women’s and the men’s Royal Rumble matches that will take place later this month.

Bayley, Sasha Banks, Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville were confirmed for the first-ever women’s match while Finn Balor was confirmed for the men’s Rumble match.

Below is the updated card for the Royal Rumble, which takes place on January 28th from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, coming out of tonight’s RAW:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

John Cena, Elias, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Asuka, Naomi, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, TBA

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE United States Title Tournament Finals

Bobby Roode or Zack Ryder or Mojo Rawley vs. Jinder Mahal or Xavier Woods or Aiden English

