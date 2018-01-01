Luke Gallows talks about his tenure in Impact Wrestling

“It was fun. I don’t want to bury anybody there. It was a lot of fun and I had a lot of fun. It was just really different coming out of WWE because I went from bulls–t indies to the WWE. Then I left and I got fired right after my 26th birthday. I was a young cat. I started wrestling when I was just 18 [years old], so I was like, ‘This is not a bad thing – this is a good thing. I’m going to go everywhere and then hopefully go back.’ So I had a lot of fun there. I didn’t make a lot of money, but it was a lot of fun. It was a one-year run and then they were having their issues or whatever.”

source: The Steve Austin Show podcast





