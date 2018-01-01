LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW 1/1/18

– The first WWE RAW of 2018 opens with Michael Cole welcoming us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. They go over tonight’s show.

– We go backstage and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is trying to talk RAW General Manager Kurt Angle out of her match with Asuka tonight. Angle refuses and says Bliss can settle her problems with Asuka in the ring tonight. Angle’s music starts up and he walks off.

– We’re live from the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida as Kurt Angle hits the ring. He welcomes us. Angle talks about how 2017 was one of the best years of his career and says 2018 will be even greater. Angle talks about the Royal Rumble pay-per-view and how John Cena has announced himself for the men’s Rumble match. Some fans boo. Angle plugs the women’s Rumble match and the crowd pops. Angle says fans are wondering about the rules for that match and after talking with Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan, they decided that the women’s match will be just like the men’s match as far as rules go. There will be 30 women in the match as well. Angle says he expects RAW to win both Rumble matches and go on to main event WrestleMania 34. As far as tonight, he has planned… the music interrupts and out comes The Bar.

