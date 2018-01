BEYOND “Heavy Lies the Crown” Results – 12/31/17 – Worcester, Massachusetts

Beyond Powerbomb Pre-Game Show:

1. Chuck O’Neil and Tom Lawlor defeated American Strong (Jay Freddie and Rory Gulak)

2. Kyle the Beast defeated Damien Smith

3. Orange Cassidy defeated “Supercop” Dick Justice

4. Mikey Webb defeated Brian Milonas

5. Anthony Greene defeated Rayo

6. Santiago Street Fight – Zenshi’s Mask is on the Line

Brandon Watts defeated Zenshi

7. Powerbomb.tv Independent Wrestling Championship!

Jonathan Gresham (c) defeated Tracy Williams

Main Show:

1. John Silver defeated Jordynne Grace (via Referee Stoppage)

2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Amityville Project (Dan Barry, Mike Verna, Rex Lawless, and Ryan Galeone) defeated Pull It Club (Dorian Graves, Joey Ryan, Johnny Cockstrong, and VSK)

3. Wheeler YUTA defeated Flip Gordon

4. Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Match

Doom Patrol (Chris Dickinson and Jaka) defeated EYFBO (Angel Ortiz and Mike Draztik)

5. Matt Tremont defeated Matt Riddle

6. Keith Lee defeated Josh Briggs

7. AR Fox defeated Rickey Shane Page

8. Fans Bring the Weapons Match

Joey Janela defeated David Starr

