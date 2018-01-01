AIW “Rulers of the World” Results – 12/29/17 – Cleveland, Ohio

Jan 1, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Tom Lawlor defeated Louis Lyndon

2. Mance Warner and Shawn Shultz defeated The Young Studs (Eric Ryan and Bobby Beverly)

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Dick Justice, Matthew Justice, and E Sid 3 (EC3) defeated Dedication Personified (Brian Carson and Dr. Daniel C. Rockingham) and Gregory Vicious (Gregory Iron)

4. Dominic Garrini defeated Ethan Page

5. AIW Tag Team Championship Match
PB Smooth and Swoggle defeated To Infinity and Beyond (Cheech and Colin Delany) (c)

6. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
The Production (Frankie Flynn, Colby Redd, Derek Director, and Magnum CK) defeated No Consequences (Garrison King, AJ Gray, Joshua Bishop, and Tre Lamar)

7. AIW Intense Championship Match
Joey Janela (c) defeated Jimmy Jacobs

8. Tracy Williams defeated Eddie Kingston

9. Four-Way Match
Candice LeRae defeated Gringo Loco, Matt Cross, and Laredo Kid

10. AIW Absolut Championship Match
Nick Gage (c) defeated Tim Donst

