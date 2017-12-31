WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 12/30/17 – Tampa, Florida

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
The Usos defeated Aiden English and Rusev, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin, and Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (w/Big E)

2. Mojo Rawley defeated Zack Ryder

3. Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan (w/Ruby Riott) defeated Becky Lynch and Naomi

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Bobby Roode, Randy Orton, and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn

5. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Breezango

6. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
Charlotte Flair defeated Carmella, Natalya, and Tamina (w/Lana)

7. WWE Championship – Triple Threat Match
AJ Styles defeated John Cena and Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers)

