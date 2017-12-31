WWE Raw Live Event Results – 12/30/17 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Dec 31, 2017 - by Michael Riba

1. Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson (w/Luke Gallows)

2. Ten-Man Tag Team Match
Apollo Crews, Goldust, Heath Slater, Rhyno, and Titus O’Neil defeated Bo Dallas, Curt Hawkins, Curtis Axel, and The Revival

3. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Jason Jordan and Seth Rollins defeated The Bar

4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match (w/Mickie James as the Special Guest Referee)
Asuka, Bayley, and Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss, Dana Brooke, and Nia Jax

5. Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

6. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe (No Contest)
-The match was stopped after about five minutes due to Joe being busted open the hard way.

