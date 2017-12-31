WWE has named their Top 10 Debuts for 2017

1. Samoa Joe taking out Seth Rollins

2. Adam Cole attacking Drew McIntyre & forming The Undisputed Era

3. Asuka defeating Emma

4. Shinsuke Nakamura joining the Smackdown Live Roster

5. Bobby Roode defeating Aiden English

6. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville joining Paige to form Absolution

7. Aleister Black making his NXT Debut

8. The Riott Squad attacking Naomi, Nattie, & Charlotte

9. The Revival defeating The New Day

10. Tye Dillinger in The 2017 Royal Rumble Match

