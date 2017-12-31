WWE has named their Top 10 Debuts for 2017
1. Samoa Joe taking out Seth Rollins
2. Adam Cole attacking Drew McIntyre & forming The Undisputed Era
3. Asuka defeating Emma
4. Shinsuke Nakamura joining the Smackdown Live Roster
5. Bobby Roode defeating Aiden English
6. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville joining Paige to form Absolution
7. Aleister Black making his NXT Debut
8. The Riott Squad attacking Naomi, Nattie, & Charlotte
9. The Revival defeating The New Day
10. Tye Dillinger in The 2017 Royal Rumble Match
