WWE has named their Top 10 Debuts for 2017

Dec 31, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

1. Samoa Joe taking out Seth Rollins
2. Adam Cole attacking Drew McIntyre & forming The Undisputed Era
3. Asuka defeating Emma
4. Shinsuke Nakamura joining the Smackdown Live Roster
5. Bobby Roode defeating Aiden English
6. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville joining Paige to form Absolution
7. Aleister Black making his NXT Debut
8. The Riott Squad attacking Naomi, Nattie, & Charlotte
9. The Revival defeating The New Day
10. Tye Dillinger in The 2017 Royal Rumble Match

(Visited 26 times, 26 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

12/20 Impact Wrestling conference call with Trevor Lee & Caleb Konley

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal