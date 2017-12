Worst PPV of the year

2017 – GERWECK.NET Year End Awards — Worst PPV of the year

Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory (35%, 107 Votes)

WWE Great Balls of Fire (27%, 82 Votes)

AAA TripleMania (14%, 41 Votes)

WWE Fastlane (9%, 26 Votes)

WWE Battleground (6%, 18 Votes)

WWE Money in the Bank (6%, 17 Votes)

WWE Payback (4%, 11 Votes)

Total Voters: 302

