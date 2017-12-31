With Samoa Joe bleeding, WWE ends the main event in Toronto after a few minutes

Last night’s non-televised main event in Toronto, Canada, was cut short due to blood after it was determined that the ringside physician would not be able to stop the bleeding in time.

The main event featured Roman Reigns defending the Intercontinental title against Samoa Joe and Joe was cut the hard way above the eye. With Joe outside the ring, the referee threw the “X” hand signal to alert those backstage that the injury is legitimate. The incident occurred just a few minutes after the match started.

The referee eventually called for the bell on the suggestion of the ringside doctor much to the disappointment of the fans. Samoa Joe was not happy about it either and wanted to continue, arguing with the referee, but he was overruled in the decision. Joe eventually went back in the ring to get the Superman punch and a spear.

You can see the video below.





