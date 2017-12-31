Stephanie McMahon invites Christine Teigen to WrestleMania 34

After model Christine Teigen put over WrestleMania as an event she has attended and would recommend, Stephanie McMahon quickly jumped on the story to invite Teigen to WrestleMania 34.

“We’re sorry you had to leave early,” McMahon wrote, referring to the tweet that Teigen wrote saying first she didn’t want to go to WrestleMania but then she had to be pried from her seat to leave early. “Consider this your official invitation to #WrestleMania34 in #NOLA this year!”

The WWE Chief Brand Officer also told her that she should let Triple H know if anyone tries to make her leave early this time around and if it happens, “they’ll have a whole locker room to deal with!”

McMahon’s tweet caused a bit of a storm from fans who were annoyed that WWE would invite a well-known celebrity who can afford a ticket on her own rather than inviting someone who really can’t afford the trip!

