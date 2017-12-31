Brian Pillman Jr. makes his pro wrestling debut

Brian Pillman Jr., the son of the late former WWE/WCW/ECW star Brian Pillman, made his professional wrestling debut yesterday at an independent promotion in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Pillman Jr., trained at the Storm Wrestling Academy in Canada under the guidance of Lance Storm.

“Thank you for taking care of me tonight! Wrestling is such a beautiful and exhilarating thing when the 2 people in the ring have a special bond like we had as soon as we met. You are so young yet so wise,” Pillman Jr. wrote on his Twitter, address his opponent of the night, Johnatan Wolf. “BLESSED is the only word I can think of right now!!!”

Wolf wrote back saying that he was honored to be his first professional match and told fans that Pillman Jr. “is the real deal.”

Brian’s step sister Alexis also entered the pro wrestling business as a valet in 2008 using the name “Sexy” Lexi Pillman but a year later she died after being involved in an automobile accident.

—

Pillman Jr. via Facebook:

While I am normally a man of many words, I just don’t know how I could sum up the way last night made me feel using only text.

So here is a picture. Maybe it’s worth a thousand words, maybe it’s worth more, maybe less… But whatever you take from it just know that the way I felt in this photo is the most alive I’ve ever felt in my entire life.

I’ve received a lot of attention and congratulations after news broke of my independent debut and I am blown away by the love from ALL of you!

Just this once though, I ask YOU for a favor. Whether it’s a comment on instagram, a direct message, or a tweet I don’t want it sent straight to me. I want you to type it all out just as you normally would but this time before you hit that send button I want you to send it to Brian Pillman.

Not Brian Pillman Jr., not Brian Pillman II, no I mean BIG BRIAN! Brian Pillman Sr., The Hollywood Blond Brian Pillman. The Loose Cannon… My FATHER!

Whether it’s a prayer, a mental note, or just a written letter I want you to send it up above and let him know how you feel. How you feel about what he left behind for you, for me, for us, his LEGACY. Because had he not given every ounce of life force that he had for this world, had he not made every heartbeat count then I certainly wouldn’t be here today and of course professional wrestling just wouldn’t be the same as we all know and love it.

THANK YOU everyone for reaching out to him and

THANK YOU to Scott Romer for capturing this moment

THANK YOU dad for this amazing gift called PRO WRESTLING!!!





(Visited 1 times, 48 visits today)