Bayley explains how Matt Hardy ruined her relationship with her boyfriend

Bayley recently sat down with #PeterRosenberg to talk about her #WWE fandom in a YouTube segment called “WWE Superstar Superfan.”

The segment focuses on WWE Superstar’s past as superfans.

She talked about her “weird” obsession with Lita and The Hardy Boyz when she was growing up. She talked about the posters she had in her room. She only had one friend that was also into wrestling.

She told a story about her boyfriend breaking up with her because she couldn’t stop talking about Matt Hardy and a photo she took that showed her hugging him. She joked, “Matt Hardy ended my relationship.”

She also told a cool story from when she met Ivory. Bayley was 13 years old at the time and Ivory told her, “I’m gonna see you in the ring one day, aren’t I?” Bayley got to tell that story back to Ivory at #WrestleMania 31 when she saw her backstage

