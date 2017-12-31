AS I SEE IT 12/31 special: Remembering Kevin Hogan

I was asked by a couple fans why I left one name out of the list of those who’d left us from wrestling in 2017 in my New Year’s blog.

Maybe…on this New Year’s Eve…it’s because that one name deserved his own mention, even if briefly on this New Year’s Eve.

On February 2, 2017, independent wrestling lost someone who was likely its dearest friend and supporter, Kevin Hogan. Kevin was known to fans and workers of every, and I do mean every, independent wrestling promotion within a 2 hour drive of Philadelphia, South Jersey…and well beyond… when he was killed Thursday morning in a head-on truck accident after his pickup truck collided head-on with a tractor-trailer, local police said. The accident took place early on US Route 40 directly in front of Woodstown (NJ) High School. Hogan’s Nissan Frontier appears to have been going westbound (not unusual as he worked at the Delaware Memorial Bridge) when it collided head-on with a eastbound tractor-trailer.

Kevin was known for attending what seems like every indy show within a 2 hours driving distance….or even as far once a year at an IWA Mid-South King of the Death Matches weekend in Indiana. He was a particular fan of Combat Zone Wrestling and ECWA, along with other independents in the Philadelphia/South Jersey area.

He was a wrestling fan but was far more, including a 20 year employee of the Delaware River River and Bay Authority (which operates the Delaware Memorial Bridge, taken by anyone making long drivers up and down the East Coast, but was also a well-loved member of the Franklinville (NJ) Fire Department. The Fire Department saluted him Thursday night with lights blazing on all vehicles as they came by the family’s house to pay respects. They also have a black ribbon on the sign in front of their station.

Maybe someone reading this who never met him will say, why? He was just a fan.

Here’s why: Kevin Hogan supported promotions most of you know like Combat Zone Wrestling….from day one of the company. But he also went to shows that you wouldn’t know about unless you lived next door to the venue itself. Didn’t matter if it was a packed ECW (2300) Arena or Flyers Skate Zone…or a small indy show in the middle of nowhere with 50 people (or less) on a Sunday afternoon. No matter who was on the card…Hogan was there.

Kevin Hogan was what promoters love…a fan who they could rely on to react vocally and react “right”, someone who gave them a dollar every month that could pay the rent, or a worker. Kevin was a happy go-lucky kind of person, loved his wrestling a lot, and will be missed very much by many in and out of the ring.

He was a happy go-lucky kind of person, loved his wrestling a lot, and will be missed as this year ends very much by many in and out of the ring. Kevin Hogan was only 42.

Among the many who remembered him after his passing locally was CZW owner David (DJ Hyde) Markland.

“I am heartbroken to learn about the passing of Kevin Hogan. Hogan was everything a wrestling fan should be. I loved seeing him at every event. He was a guy who always made me smile and loved CZW and Wrestling more than anything. Wrestling needs more fans like him and the world needs more people like him. He was the Whack Packer, the muffin king . So much more I can say. I will miss him so much.

For those who will ask CZW and WSU will honor Hogan next week at our Anniversary events. Hogan bled Black and Yellow as much as anyone. He was truly apart of CZW.”

The wrestlers who entertained Kevin remembered him after his passing.

One example was ECWA’s Zac Connor:

“…. I’m told that Tri-State area wrestling fan and friend Kevin Hogan passed away.

The only reason a company like Michael Tartaglia’s ECWA is afforded the opportunity to present talent like myself on a stage and platform to kick ass, is because of the fans. And the fans that support us even further by way of buying our merchandise. We cannot live our dream, without the pro wrestling fan.

If Michael Tartaglia and Joe Zanolle allow it, I’m sure The Ripper can dust off some Powerbombs in honor of Mr. Kevin Hogan – The Muffin King.”

Even those in WWE who’d made their way through Philadelphia paid their respects including Kevin (Steen) Owens, Drake Younger, and Chris Hero.

Steen’s tweet:

“Wrestling lost a die-hard fan yesterday with the passing of Kevin “Whack Packer” Hogan. One of the good ones…May he rest peacefully.”

Others offered their condolences:

“RIP to one of the most beloved independent wrestling fans, Kevin “Whack Packer” Hogan. A sad day for everyone.” – Joey Janela

“RIP Kevin Hogan. Unreal. As Tony Deppen just said to me, wrestling needs more guys like him.” – Jeff Cannonball

“Kevin Hogan was the indy version of the ECW fan, Hat Guy. Any & every show, everyone knew Hogan. Rest in peace, buddy.” – Jeffrey “Loudy” Kane

At least 6 indy promotions did a ten bell salute in the days that followed for Kevin; including Combat Zone Wrestling, ECWA Pro Wrestling, On Point Wrestling and IWA Mid-South Wrestling.

So rest easy Kevin. Where you are…you’ve already been doing a show every day now and twice on Saturday. Where you are, I imagine those you’ve been watching, like Eddie Guerrero, Owen Hart, enjoy their daily muffins.

One last thought….on this New Year’s Eve, have your own brief Irish wake of sorts (even if it’s just yourself) for Kevin with a cold one or two…or at least one of his muffins. I bet a coffee shop somewhere will have one even on New Year’s Eve. I will.

Until next time…

