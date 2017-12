AAW “Windy City Classic XIII” Results – 12/30/17 – Merrionette Park, Illinois

1. Keith Lee and Shane Strickland defeated Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz

2. ACH vs. Matt Riddle (No Contest – Time-Limit Draw)

3. AAW Tag Team Championship Match

Besties In The World (Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett) (c) defeated Brubaker and Curt Stallion

4. Bourbon Street Fight

David Starr defeated Eddie Kingston

5. Four-Way Match

AR Fox defeated Joey Janela, Penta El 0M, and Teddy Hart

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Killer Kult (Dave Crist, Jake Crist, and Sami Callihan) defeated Myron Reed, Stephen Wolf, and Trey Miguel

7. Connor Braxton and Jake Something defeated PACO and Sean Waltman

8. AAW Heavyweight Championship Match

Rey Fenix (c) defeated Jeff Cobb

