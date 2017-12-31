30 For 30 director Rory Karpf talks about Ric Flair’s relationship with Hulk Hogan

“Those two have really become pretty good friends over the last couple of years. Ric said he wasn’t surprised to hear Hulk put him over like that in the movie. From what I understand, they had maybe a little bit of a strained relationship going back to WCW, but then Hogan brought him to TNA, Hogan loaned him some money, they went on a tour together. In fact… when Ric was in hospital, from what I was told, Hogan visited him twice – and was the first person to visit him – whereas a lot of wrestlers you might think would visit him didn’t even reach out. Hogan sent me a really nice email that I thought was really kind. Mainly again – even in the email – Hogan put over Ric. I’m hoping that Hogan will get to come back into wrestling, because that’s where he belongs, and I think that’s his number one love as well as Flair.”

source: Neal Pruitt’s Secrets of WCW Nitro





