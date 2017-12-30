WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 12/29/17 – Hershey, Pennsylvania

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The Usos defeated Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin & The New Day

2. Sin Cara defeated Tye Dillinger

3. Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan (w/Liv Morgan) defeated Becky Lynch and Naomi

4. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Breezango

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Bobby Roode, Randy Orton, and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Aiden English, Mojo Rawley, and Rusev defeated The Ascension and Zack Ryder

7. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

Charlotte Flair defeated Carmella, Natalya, and Lana (w/Tamina)

8. WWE Championship – Steel Cage Match

AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers)

