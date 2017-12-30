WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 12/29/17 – Hershey, Pennsylvania
1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
The Usos defeated Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin & The New Day
2. Sin Cara defeated Tye Dillinger
3. Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan (w/Liv Morgan) defeated Becky Lynch and Naomi
4. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Breezango
5. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Bobby Roode, Randy Orton, and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn
6. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Aiden English, Mojo Rawley, and Rusev defeated The Ascension and Zack Ryder
7. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
Charlotte Flair defeated Carmella, Natalya, and Lana (w/Tamina)
8. WWE Championship – Steel Cage Match
AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers)