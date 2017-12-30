WWE Raw Live Event Results – 12/29/17 – Albany, New York
1. Ten-Man Tag Team Match
Apollo Crews, Goldust, Heath Slater, Rhyno, and Titus O’Neil defeated Bo Dallas, Curt Hawkins, Curtis Axel, and The Revival
2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Enzo Amore defeated Kalisto
3. Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville
4. Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt
5. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Steel Cage Match
Jason Jordan and Seth Rollins defeated The Bar
6. Asuka and Dana Brooke defeated Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax
7. Samoa Joe defeated Finn Balor
8. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Roman Reigns defeated John Cena
