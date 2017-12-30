PROGRESS “Chapter 60: Unboxing Live! 2 – Unbox Harder” Results – 12/30/17 – Camden, London, England

1. Eight-Man Elimination Tag Team Match

Chris Brookes, James Drake, Mark Davis, and Tyler Bate defeated “Inflatable Kid Lycos”, Kyle Fletcher, Trent Seven, and Zack Gibson

2. Jack defeated Sexsmith Joe Coffey

3. Six-Way Match

Millie McKenzie defeated Candyfloss, Chakara, Charlie Morgan, Charli Evans, and Sierra Loxton

4. Twelve Days of Christmas Tag Team Match

Jimmy Havoc and Mark Haskins (w/Vicky Haskins) defeated Clint Margera and Drew Parker

5. Rampage Browns defeated Morgan Webster

6. PROGRESS World Championship Match

Travis Banks (c) defeated Will Ospreay

-After the match, Banks announced that he wants to put the World Title on the line in the new year against anyone. As a result, TK Cooper appeared and challenged his longtime partner.

7. WWE United Kingdom Championship Match

Pete Dunne (c) defeated Jack Gallagher

