PROGRESS “Chapter 60: Unboxing Live! 2 – Unbox Harder” Results – 12/30/17 – Camden, London, England
1. Eight-Man Elimination Tag Team Match
Chris Brookes, James Drake, Mark Davis, and Tyler Bate defeated “Inflatable Kid Lycos”, Kyle Fletcher, Trent Seven, and Zack Gibson
2. Jack defeated Sexsmith Joe Coffey
3. Six-Way Match
Millie McKenzie defeated Candyfloss, Chakara, Charlie Morgan, Charli Evans, and Sierra Loxton
4. Twelve Days of Christmas Tag Team Match
Jimmy Havoc and Mark Haskins (w/Vicky Haskins) defeated Clint Margera and Drew Parker
5. Rampage Browns defeated Morgan Webster
6. PROGRESS World Championship Match
Travis Banks (c) defeated Will Ospreay
-After the match, Banks announced that he wants to put the World Title on the line in the new year against anyone. As a result, TK Cooper appeared and challenged his longtime partner.
7. WWE United Kingdom Championship Match
Pete Dunne (c) defeated Jack Gallagher