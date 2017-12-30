Jeremy Borash talks about the transition to Scott D’Amore and Don Callis

“The transition has been great and I think with Scott D’Amore we’ve seen what he has brought to the table. I’ve worked with him for well over a decade… actually, way longer than that, come to think of it. Now, it has been too long I’ve actually worked with him now, so he has been along the ride and he has been one of those guys you know is going to be right in the thick of things with you. As far as Don Callis goes, I’ve met him and worked with him a few times and I think he represents a good corporate side of things. He has experience in the boardroom, which is important these days. Actually, as a media company, you’ve got to know what you’re doing in there. And as things progress, it’s not necessarily hitting the reset button because I think that has been done a few times. Really, I think a whole new outlook from a business standpoint on where this is going and where it needs to go to survive.”

source: The Ross Report

