AJ Styles vs Sami Zayn Announced for January 2nd SmackDown Live

Dec 30, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

After losing to Kevin Owens on the December 26th SmackDown Live, due to a distraction by Sami Zayn, WWE Champion AJ Styles will face Zayn in a non-title match, on the first SmackDown Live of 2018, on January 2nd.

