AJ Styles vs Sami Zayn Announced for January 2nd SmackDown Live
After losing to Kevin Owens on the December 26th SmackDown Live, due to a distraction by Sami Zayn, WWE Champion AJ Styles will face Zayn in a non-title match, on the first SmackDown Live of 2018, on January 2nd.
JUST ANNOUNCED: #WWEChampion @AJStylesOrg and @SamiZayn will square off in a non-title match THIS TUESDAY on the first #SDLive of 2018! https://t.co/xoocyxowhL
— WWE (@WWE) December 30, 2017
