WWE Raw Live Event Results – 12/28/17 – Hartford, Connecticut
1. Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt
2. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley
3. Ten-Man Tag Team Match
Goldust, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Apollo Crews, and Titus O’Neil defeated Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Curt Hawkins, and The Revival
4. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Enzo Amore defeated Kalisto
5. Samoa Joe defeated Finn Balor
6. Dana Brooke and Asuka defeated Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax
7. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Steel Cage Match
Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan defeated The Bar
8. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Roman Reigns defeated John Cena
(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)