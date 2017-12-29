WrestleMania gets thumbs up from model Christine Teigen

When the SBNation Twitter account asked its followers to name a sporting event that they went which they would recommend to their friends, American model Christine Teigen gave two thumbs up to WWE WrestleMania.

“I have never had more fun than I had at WrestleMania years ago,” Teigen wrote. “And I *really* did not want to go!” Teigen added that she had to be pried from her seat to leave early and avoid the exit rush. “Still mad about it,” she continued.

Teigen is married to John Legend and this week she was in the news when she tweeted about being onboard a flight to Tokyo from LA which had to turn back halfway through after crew found out there was an unauthorized passenger on the plane, dubbing the flight an 8-hour LAX to LAX!





