The Rack Radio Show Podcast 2018 Predictions

Dec 29, 2017 - by Rack Radio Show

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Paige Injured?
*Brian Kendrick Update
*Thoughts on RAW & Smackdown Live

And More!

With this being Pop Goes The Rack, we played ASK THE RACK! We answered all of the listener submitted questions, along with reviewed our predictions from last year and made new ones for 2018.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

Audio Link:
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack122817.mp3

