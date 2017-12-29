Roman Reigns tops most disliked WWE video on YouTube for 2017

Forbes.com combined a list of YouTube videos uploaded by WWE in 2017 which got the most dislikes from the WWE fans.

Unsurprisingly, a Roman Reigns video tops the list, by quite a few thousand dislikes, over other videos uploaded. The “winning” video was from the night after WrestleMania 33 where Reigns declared that WWE is his yard now after defeating The Undertaker the night before. That video got a whooping 35,000 dislike votes from fans and only 27,000 likes.

Another video involving Roman Reigns took the second spot with 23,000 dislikes. It was from the week after where Braun Strowman attacked him on Raw. But fans liked the video way more, with 124,000 likes.

Taking spot #3, #4, and #5 are all videos related to the now-released Superstar Emma. The video titled ‘Emmalina Can’t Wait to Reward Your Patience’ got 15,000 dislikes and only 2,000 likes. Emmalina’s premiere, which also was her character’s end, got 15,000 dislikes and 8,000 likes, while a video hyping her arrival got 11,000 dislikes and 1,000 likes.





