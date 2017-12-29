Lockdown returning as a PPV in 2018
PWInsider.com is reporting that Lockdown will be returning as an Impact
pay-per-view from next year. The date for this show will be April 22
although no location has been announced yet. Lockdown has been changed to
an episode of Impact over the past two years. In 2015 it was held at the
Manhattan Center in New York and in 2017 it was held at Wembley Arena in
London. The last time the show was on actual pay-per-view was in 2014, an
event held at the BankUnited Center in Coral Gables, Florida. It is
expected that Impact will hold a few more pay-per-views in 2018 compared
to the last few years. Only Slammiversary and Bound For Glory have been retained as actual PPV shows since the company scaled down its
pay-per-view offerings.