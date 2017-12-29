Lisa Marie Varon enters an all male tournament

I will the 1st woman in an all male tournament. Woohoo! Still making history. @thetommydreamer always believes in me. #Repost @houseofhardcore (@get_repost) ・・・ House of Hardcore returns home to the 2300 Arena on Friday, January 26, 2018!!! House of Hardcore Twitch TV Championship Tournament will begin! – Joey Mercury & Nick Aldis with “The Franchise” Shane Douglas vs. Tommy Dreamer & Mystery Partner with a Mystery person in their corner – Plus already scheduled to appear: Super Crazy, Brian Cage, Willie Mack, Matt Riddle, Kevin Kross, Swoggle, Lisa Marie Varon, Billy Gunn, Crazy Steve, Eddie Kingston, Luchasaurus and more! For tickets, go to www.houseofhardcore.net

