2017 – GERWECK.NET Year End Awards — Feud of the year

Okada vs. Omega (29%, 99 Votes)

Strowman vs. Reigns (19%, 63 Votes)

Jericho vs. Omega (13%, 43 Votes)

Cena vs. Styles (11%, 37 Votes)

Aleister Black vs. Velveteen Dream (9%, 29 Votes)

Raw vs. SmackDown Live (8%, 26 Votes)

Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe (5%, 18 Votes)

Asuka vs. Ember Moon (4%, 12 Votes)

Cena vs. Reigns (3%, 10 Votes)

Total Voters: 337

Past winners:

2016 – Matt Hardy vs. Jeff Hardy

2014 – Dixie Carter vs. Bully Ray

2013 – Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

2012 – CM Punk vs. Daniel Bryan

2011 – Punk vs. The Establishment





