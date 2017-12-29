DDP talks about Vince McMahon possibly getting back into football

Dec 29, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“McMahon has always been a visionary. But, again, they’re a multi-billion dollar company, and it really comes down to the talent. So I don’t know how you do that. But if he’s got a plan … I’m sure he’s got a plan, because … the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting a different result. Some of my biggest victories have come directly after some of my biggest failures. If McMahon is going back into football again, then he’s got some master plan.”

source: CBS Denver

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

12/20 Impact Wrestling conference call with Trevor Lee & Caleb Konley

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal