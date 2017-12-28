WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 12/27/17 – Detroit, Michigan
1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
The Usos defeated The New Day
2. The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan) (w/Ruby Riott) defeated Becky Lynch and Naomi
3. Tye Dillinger defeated Sin Cara
4. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Aiden English, Mojo Rawley, and Rusev defeated The Ascension and Zack Ryder
5. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Bobby Roode, Randy Orton, and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn
6. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match – Fatal Four-Way Match
Charlotte Flair defeated Carmella, Natalya, and Tamina
7. WWE Championship – Steel Cage Match
AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers)
