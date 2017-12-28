WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 12/27/17 – Detroit, Michigan

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos defeated The New Day

2. The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan) (w/Ruby Riott) defeated Becky Lynch and Naomi

3. Tye Dillinger defeated Sin Cara

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Aiden English, Mojo Rawley, and Rusev defeated The Ascension and Zack Ryder

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Bobby Roode, Randy Orton, and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn

6. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match – Fatal Four-Way Match

Charlotte Flair defeated Carmella, Natalya, and Tamina

7. WWE Championship – Steel Cage Match

AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers)

