WWE Raw Live Event Results – 12/27/17 – Uniondale, New York

1. Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

2. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Absolution vs. Bayley, Mickie James, and Sasha Banks (No Contest)

-The match was stopped when Paige suffered an injury after taking a kick to the shoulder/neck area from Sasha Banks.

3. Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Apollo Crews, Goldust, Heath Slater, Rhyno, and Titus O’Neil defeated Bo Dallas, Curt Hawkins, Curtis Axel, and The Revival

4. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Enzo Amore defeated Kalisto

5. Samoa Joe defeated Finn Balor

6. Asuka and Dana Brooke defeated Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax

7. Braun Strowman defeated Kane (via Disqualification)

8. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Steel Cage Match

Jason Jordan and Seth Rollins defeated The Bar

9. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Roman Reigns defeated John Cena

