Silas Young talks about going from heroin addict to ROH champion

“There are certain situations in life that are character-building, and I feel like that was one of those moments in my life. Sometimes, the battles with yourself are the hardest battles, and that goes for a lot of people. Our own worst enemies are often ourselves, so it takes a lot of mental checking-in-with-yourself–almost giving yourself a daily mental pep talk – because our biggest opponent is our self.”

source: si.com





