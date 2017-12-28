Long-time TNA/Impact ring and transportation manager released after 13 years

Bob Rosen, the long-time ring & transportation manager over at Impact Wrestling, was released from his duties after 13 years with the company.

In a post on Facebook, Rosen wrote that he’s officially gone from Impact, but not by his choice. “The last 13 years have been the greatest time in my life from the great talent who showed me much respect for what we did with the rings and cages,” Rosen wrote, thanking all those who trusted him to build and keep everyone safe.

“To the back production people who never got the credit they deserve. These people who come together under great stress and pull off some of the greatest show you’ve watched whether it was TNA or IMPACT WRESTLING. And to the friends and fans I had the privilege of making through my time on the road in this business. You will always be my friends! I’m not gone from wrestling,” he added.

Rosen wrote that his passion for the business took a hit because on how the Impact staff was treated but he still loves wrestling and vowed that he will be back because “every talent deserves to work in a great ring!”





